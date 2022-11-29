How Michigan’s opponents did in the final week of the 2022 regular season

The Michigan Wolverines finished their regular season with a beatdown over their archrival, but that wasn’t the case for everyone. Let’s take a look at how all of Michigan’s 2022 opponents did this week to finish out their regular season:

Colorado State: 17-0 W against New Mexico State

The Rams finished the season strong with a shutout victory. It was a rough year for Colorado State, finishing 3-9, but it’s always good to go out on a high note.

Hawaii: 27-14 L against San Jose State

Hawaii was searching for back-to-back wins for the first time all season but couldn’t it done. A tough year for the Rainbow Warriors, who finished 3-10.

UConn: Season already over

Maryland/Rutgers: Maryland wins 37-0

The Terps finished the regular season very strong with a dominant win at home against Rutgers. The Terrapins end the regular season 7-5.

Rutgers finished 4-8. The Scarlet Knights have gotten better, but are still far from getting out of the trenches of the conference.

Iowa/Nebraska: Nebraska wins 24-17

All Iowa had to do to win the West was take care of 3-8 Nebraska at home, and the Hawkeyes couldn’t get it done. Iowa finishes 7-5.

It was a bad year in Lincoln, as the Huskers had the best preseason odds to win the West and ended up needing to fire their coach after three games. Now they have beaten a rival and hired Matt Rhule, so Husker fans have something to feel good about going into the offseason.

Indiana: 30-16 L against Purdue

Indiana came up short in its rivalry game and finishes the season 4-8. Definitely not where the Hoosiers want to be, but it’s a step up from last year.

Penn State/Michigan State: Penn State wins 35-16

Penn State finishes the season 10-2 with losses to only Michigan and Ohio State, and the Nittany Lions had the Buckeyes on the ropes late. Penn State is good and should be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game.

Michigan State made Mel Tucker the highest paid coach in the Big Ten heading into this season. The Spartans finish 5-7 and will miss out on a bowl game.

Illinois: 41-3 W against Northwestern

Illinois got back on track after three straight losses. The Illini finish 8-4, but could’ve been much better. A couple losses as big favorites cost Illinois a trip to Indianapolis. Still, Bret Bielema has the program headed in the right direction.