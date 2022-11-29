Blake Corum, Olu Oluwatimi, Jake Moody named finalists, respectively, for Doak Walker, Outland, Lou Groza

Several Michigan Wolverines integral to the 12-0 regular season have been selected as finalists for college football’s most prestigious awards for their respective positions.

Star running back Blake Corum was named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award for the best running back in college football. Center Olu Oluwatimi is among the final candidates for the Outland Trophy, awarded to the nation’s best interior offensive lineman. And Jake “Money” Moody could bring home the Lou Groza Award for the best placekicker in college football for the second straight season.

Corum is up against Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Illinois’ Chase Brown. Oluwatimi’s competition includes Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski and Pitt’s Calijah Kancey. Finally, Moody is up against Stanford’s Joshua Karty and NC State’s Christopher Dunn.

There is a good chance that all three outstanding Michigan Wolverines will return to Ann Arbor with some serious hardware. Moody won the award last year, so he very well could repeat. Oluwatimi was a finalist last season, so hopefully he can get the job done this year. Corum is a Heisman worthy player, so he is certainly deserving of the Doak Walker Award.