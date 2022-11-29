Jim Harbaugh wins Big Ten Coach of the Year

After a 12-0 regular season and a huge win at Ohio State, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named the Big Ten Conference’s Coach of the Year, as selected by the coaches and the media.

The aforementioned 12-0 season is the first for Michigan since 1997, when it won the National Championship. The upcoming Big Ten Championship Game will be the Wolverines’ second consecutive trip to Indianapolis, with a shot at a second straight College Football Playoff spot on the line as well.

No one even comes close to Harbaugh this season in the Big Ten. This award is rightfully earned in large part because of the 12-0 season, but also because of what it took to get there. Harbaugh had to replace both coordinators from a season ago, as well as generational players such as Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. He also broke in a new starting quarterback in J.J. McCarthy that just played his best game of the season at OSU.

All in all, this honor is clearly Harbaugh’s this season. Mel Tucker took home the award last year, which was questionable, but there is no doubt Harbaugh deserved it this season.

Perhaps National Coach of the Year is in his future as well, depending on how things shake out in the CFP.