Big Ten Awards: Mike Morris wins DL of the year, Jake Moody kicker of the year

The Michigan Wolverines have one of the best defenses in all of college football, and members of the unit received some accolades on Tuesday.

The Big Ten started rolling out their yearly awards, and multiple Wolverines made the cut.

Edge rusher Mike Morris was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year

Morris leads Michigan with 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Morris, along with lineman Mazi Smith, made the 1st Team All-Big Ten Defense

Smith has been a stout presence along the line, impacting nearly every play. Smith has 44 tackles and one sack on the year.

Jake Moody won Big Ten Kicker of the Year

Moody, now a Michigan legend, has converted on 26-of-32 field goal attempts and has made all 53 of his extra point attempts.

Junior Colson and D.J. Turner named to Big Ten 2nd Team Defense

Colson has 80 tackles this season and two sacks while Turner has 29 tackles and two interceptions.

Mike Barrett named to All-Big 3rd-team defense

Barrett has 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions this season.

In all, 13 Michigan players were named to All-Big Ten Defensive and Special Teams ballots

The Big Ten will announce offensive awards winners tomorrow afternoon.