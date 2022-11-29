Big Ten Awards: Mike Morris wins DL of the year, Jake Moody kicker of the year

The Michigan Wolverines have one of the best defenses in all of college football, and members of the unit received some accolades on Tuesday.
The Big Ten started rolling out their yearly awards, and multiple Wolverines made the cut.
Edge rusher Mike Morris was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year
Mike Morris was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year
Morris is the sixth Wolverine to be named the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year.
Morris leads Michigan with 10.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
Morris, along with lineman Mazi Smith, made the 1st Team All-Big Ten Defense
1st-Team Defense pic.twitter.com/mXE2ElShFs— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 29, 2022
Smith has been a stout presence along the line, impacting nearly every play. Smith has 44 tackles and one sack on the year.
Jake Moody won Big Ten Kicker of the Year
〽️ @umichfootball’s Jake Moody is the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year!#B1GFootball x #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cWlIgcxnDx— Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 29, 2022
Moody, now a Michigan legend, has converted on 26-of-32 field goal attempts and has made all 53 of his extra point attempts.
Junior Colson and D.J. Turner named to Big Ten 2nd Team Defense
2nd-Team Defense: pic.twitter.com/zz1qWvVskK— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 29, 2022
Colson has 80 tackles this season and two sacks while Turner has 29 tackles and two interceptions.
Mike Barrett named to All-Big 3rd-team defense
3rd-Team Defense: pic.twitter.com/vrjiMb9wQH— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 29, 2022
Barrett has 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions this season.
In all, 13 Michigan players were named to All-Big Ten Defensive and Special Teams ballots
13 Wolverines named to All-Big Ten Defensive and Special Teams ballots, including three first-team selections!
https://t.co/vQGSqaNpni#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/4VLPb1bibS
The Big Ten will announce offensive awards winners tomorrow afternoon.
