Big Ten Awards: Blake Corum wins RB of the year, others win All-Big Ten honors

Michigan’s reputation as a “smash fest” football team was validated by the 2022 Big Ten offensive awards, with several offensive linemen and Blake Corum taking All-Big Ten honors today.

Blake Corum earned the Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year award, along with unanimous All-Big Ten First Team honors.

- » @blake_corum



Corum posted an eight-game B1G streak with 100+ yards rushing and at least one rushing TD this year, the longest streak of its kind at Michigan in the last 25 seasons.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YrP6czlXNi — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 30, 2022

Corum has compiled an eye-popping 1,463 rushing yards – for a 5.9-YPC clip – and notched 18 rushing touchdowns on the season. He also had 69 receiving yards and a touchdown in the passing game. Corum’s award season might not be over, as he is a finalist for the Doak Walker award and should likely be Heisman finalist as well.

However, as he would readily admit, these gaudy statistics would have been impossible without the help of Michigan’s outstanding offensive linemen.

Joining Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Olu Oluwatimi, and Trevor Keegan were also selected to the All-Big Ten First Team.

Tackle Ryan Hayes was awarded Second Team All-Big Ten honors by the coaches, and J.J. McCarthy made the Second All-Big Ten team as selected by the media – a sign of things to come.

Pass-catchers Ronnie Bell and Luke Schoonmaker were honored with All-Big Ten Third Team selections.

Karsen Barnhart earned honorable mentions.

In all, nine Wolverines were named to the All-Big Ten offensive team.