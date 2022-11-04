Uniform combination revealed for Michigan’s night game at Rutgers

For the first time this season, the Michigan Wolverines will be rocking a fresh, all-white look when they take the field to play against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights tomorrow night in Piscataway.

This weekend feels like a good time for a combination.



⚪️ ⚪️ for the first time in 2022. pic.twitter.com/dk8N7A0qIZ — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 4, 2022

The all-white uniforms will be worn by Michigan for the first time since the game at Nebraska last year.

My personal favorite look is the white jersey with the blue pants — the all-blues are great as well — but this is also an elite look for an away uniform.

The team hasn’t done anything outside of its traditional looks this season, and anything that would be abnormal is typically done on the road. That means the final opportunity to do so will be against Ohio State on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. An all-maize uniform against the Buckeyes would be quite interesting, albeit probably a VERY unpopular opinion.

What do you think of the all-white uniform? And what’s your favorite overall? Let us know down in the comments below!

The Wolverines and Scarlet Knights kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.