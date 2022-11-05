Laundry list of players out for Michigan tonight against Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines are anticipating several key members of the team to not be available due to injury for tonight’s game against Rutgers.

Not available for @UMichFootball tonight for various medical reasons, Ryan Hayes, Roman Wilson, Jaylen Harrell, Makari Paige, and Kalel Mullings. #GoBlue #JustWin — Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) November 5, 2022

Among them is fifth-year senior, left tackle Ryan Hayes. In his place will be 6-foot-8, 309-pound redshirt sophomore Jeffrey Persi, who will get his first-ever collegiate start. He has received snaps in all but one game this season (Penn State), so he should be ready.

Edge rusher Jaylen Harrell is out. The third-year player from Florida has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks to his name this season. Expect Eyabi Okie to get more playing time in this game, but we’d love to see what true freshman Micah Pollard can do — a special teams ace this season who has really stood out in that department.

Wideout Roman Wilson, who missed the Indiana game last month, won’t be playing in this one. Luckily for the Wolverines and quarterback J.J. McCarthy the offense has a multitude of weapons at wideout. Could this be a breakout game for Andrel Anthony? We’ll see.

Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, once again, is expected to miss tonight’s game. He has been out all season due to an undisclosed injury. But unfortunately for Michigan, linebacker Kalel Mullings is also expected to be out tonight. Junior Colson and Michael Barrett are the men to watch at the linebacker position, and we may also see more out of true freshman Jimmy Rolder and others.

The list of inactive also includes safety Makari Paige, offensive tackle Trente Jones, cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows.

This is by far the longest list of injuries Michigan’s had this season heading into a game. While Michigan’s expected to win versus Rutgers by multiple scores, having a laundry list of players out is never a good thing.