Taking a final look at odds, prop bets for Michigan vs. Rutgers

We’ve got quite a bit of time before the Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights kickoff tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network, so let’s take a quick and final look at the betting odds and some fun prop bets we can make before the game starts.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread, O/U

The spread has not moved all that much this week, if at all, as the Wolverines remain 26-point favorites. The over/under is VERY low at 45.

Rutgers has a solid defense and Michigan hasn’t exactly inspired confidence in the red zone recently, so I do understand the low point total. I think if I were placing a bet here for both of these, I would take the over and for Rutgers to cover, but I wouldn’t feel good about actually making a bet for either of those.

Passing props

J.J. McCarthy is -140 to throw more than 1.5 touchdowns, with the under being at +105. His passing yardage total is 205.5, with the over -120 and the under -110.

I like the odds for the under on touchdowns. I think this is going to be another game where Blake Corum imposes his will early and often. I do think McCarthy will throw one touchdown, so I think I would jump on the +105, and the over for passing yards.

Rushing props

For rushing touchdowns, Corum’s odds are +110 for him scoring more than 1.5, and -145 for under 1.5. As far as rushing yards goes, it is -115 for both over and under 139.5.

I think Corum punches in two touchdowns tonight and hits the over on yardage. Rutgers gives up 108.1 rushing yards per game — ranking 19th nationally — but Corum has put up more than 120 yards in every Big Ten game this season. I think he does that again and a little more to hit the over.

Receiving yards

Ronnie Bell: 57.5 yards (Over -115, under -115)

Luke Schoonmaker: 31.5 (Over -120, under -110)

Cornelius Johnson: 30.5 (Over -110, under -120)

Roman Wilson: 22.5 (Over -115, under -115)

Blake Corum: 3.5 (Over -120, under -115)

Receiving touchdowns

Ronnie Bell: 0.5 (Over +140, under -185)

Luke Schoonmaker: (Over +200, under -280)

Cornelius Johnson: (Over +235, under -330)

Roman Wilson: (Over +330, under -525)

Blake Corum: (Over +950, under -3500)

I really like Schoonmaker in this one. I think he could realistically hit the over for receiving yards on just one catch. I may actually bet the over for both yards and touchdowns for him.

If you aren’t confident in that and are looking to bet on one of the wide receivers, I think I would bet Ronnie Bell over 57.5 yards. He has been among McCarthy’s favorite targets this season and is averaging 71 receiving yards over the last three games. I think I would feel pretty good making that bet.

What odds do you like best for this game? Let us know down in the comments and, as always, please bet responsibly!