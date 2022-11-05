Game Thread: No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines look to move on from the unsettling events after last week’s 29-7 victory over Michigan State. And they have an optimal opportunity to do just that against the Big Ten East’s perennial doormat, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Rutgers is coming off a 31-0 shellacking at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers. And though this team is an improvement over the 2016 and 2019 versions that Michigan shut out, a similar outcome to last week’s could be in the cards tonight.

Fans might point to the dogfight Rutgers gave the Wolverines last season, but all the momentum and sense of destiny is with the Maize and Blue this time. Rutgers only averages 3.7 more points per game than Iowa so if this game is to be closer than what Vegas pegs it at, Michigan’s offense would have to have its worst outing of the season so far.

I might not be doing a good job of hyping this one up, but my fellow writers at Maize n Brew have more than made up for me. Kyle reminds us we only get roughly 13 Michigan games to enjoy a year, and a shutout might be the most exciting outcome of this game. Trevor also details how the Wolverines are trying to move on from what happened last week, here.

Also, here’s a friendly reminder that college basketball season is right around the corner, and we at Maize n Brew have already gotten a jump on providing you with amazing coverage of Michigan basketball this season.

Game Info

Teams: No. 5 Michigan Wolverines at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date: Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022

Location: SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Television: BTN

Radio: Michigan/IMG Sports Network (to listen online, click here)

Spread: Michigan -26; O/U: 45

Today’s question: Will Michigan find success in the red zone?

Michigan’s inability to turn red zone possessions into touchdowns has been the primary football-related storyline going into this game. With how dominant Michigan’s rushing attack and the offensive line are, this issue is confounding and frustrating. Michigan can beat the likes of PSU and MSU with field goals, but against another “State University,” it simply will not.

