Kickoff time announced for Michigan vs. Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines and Nebraska Cornhuskers will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ABC this Saturday, the program announced Sunday morning.

The last time these two teams met was last season under the lights in Nebraska. It was a tight 32-29 victory thanks to a ton of Jake Moody field goals and a last minute forced fumble and recovery by former Michigan safety Brad Hawkins.

But this Nebraska team entering Ann Arbor is a lot different than last year’s team. Scott Frost is no longer the head coach. Adrian Martinez is no longer the quarterback. Mickey Joseph has been the interim head coach all season long and hasn’t performed as bad as you may think (2-4 record since Frost’s firing).

But getting back to the kickoff time — if you’ve read my work before, you know that I believe 3:30 p.m. is the perfect time for a football game IF you are attending the game. It gives you ample time to drive to Ann Arbor, tailgate, have some food and drinks, and get to the stadium with a full stomach and a good buzz (if you drink).

This is Michigan’s first 3:30 p.m. kickoff time all season, so this is a nice change of pace. Hopefully the Illinois game is also a 3:30 kick since the week after is already locked in for noon at Ohio State.

What are your thoughts on all this? What are your early predictions for the Nebraska game? I’m curious to read your thoughts, so please throw them down in the comments section!