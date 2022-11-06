Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 10 at Rutgers

The Michigan Wolverines used a monster second half in which they outscored Rutgers 38-0 to defeat the Scarlet Knights 52-17 to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Maize n Brew has been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan’s true freshman all season long, and another player burned theirs last night. Let’s see where things stand after the Wolverines’ victory over Rutgers.

Players who burned their redshirt during the Rutgers game

WR Amorion Walker (5 games)

True freshman wide receiver Amorion Walker burned his redshirt against the Scarlet Knights. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy even targeted Walker early in the game on a pass down the left sideline, but the play was well defended by the Scarlet Knights.

Players who already burned their redshirt prior to the Rutgers game

TE Colston Loveland

LB Jimmy Rolder

DL Mason Graham

CB Will Johnson

Edge Micah Pollard

WR Darrius Clemons

Edge Derrick Moore

DL Kenneth Grant

RB C.J. Stokes

Running back C.J. Stokes appeared in his third straight game at running back and ran the ball five times for 23 yards after the Wolverines had the game well in hand.

Cornerback Will Johnson was a major bright spot for Michigan in this one among the true freshmen as he secured his first collegiate interception off quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in the second half, snagging a jump ball out of the air and making a nice return on the play as well.

Johnson made the start for cornerback Gemon Green, who made the trip to Piscataway but spent the week in concussion protocol after getting struck several times with a helmet during the Michigan State postgame tunnel incident.

Johnson did get beat inside badly once on a slant route late in the first half, but it was impressive to see him make the necessary adjustments to make an impact as the game played out.

Linebacker Jimmy Rolder continues to see significant snaps on the defensive side of the ball as he made four tackles in the win, which was tied for second-most on the team. Fellow freshman linebacker Micah Pollard also had some nice moments against Rutgers and is seeing the field every week. He made two tackles in the contest.

Tight end Colston Loveland is playing a key role on the offensive side of the ball and made one catch for six yards.

Along the defensive line, Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham made one tackle each.

Freshmen who haven’t played in more than four games

DB Keon Sabb (4 games)

WR Tyler Morris (4 games)

QB Alex Orji (3 games)

DB Kody Jones (3 games)

OL Andrew Gentry (2 games)

OL Connor Jones (2 games)

LB Deuce Spurlock (2 games)

DB Myles Pollard (2 games)

TE Martin Klein (2 games)

QB Jayden Denegal (1 game)

QB Brandon Mann (1 game)

WR Logan Forbes (1 game)

OL Dan Tarobi (1 game)

OL James Kavouklis (1 game)

DB Zeke Berry (1 game)

The surprise player to see the field against Rutgers had to be Tyler Morris. He still has not burned his redshirt as he has played in four games now, but will burn it if he plays in another.

Michigan was down Roman Wilson in the game but it was still somewhat of a shock to see Morris out there getting snaps. He made the most out of his opportunity as he caught a big third down pass from his former high school teammate McCarthy in the second half when the game was still in the balance. The catch went for nine yards as he had to fight off a Rutgers defensive back to hold on.

Andrew Gentry made an appearance at right tackle late in the contest.

True freshmen who do not appear above have yet to make an appearance during a game in the 2022 season.