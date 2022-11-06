Michigan moves up in the AP Poll after wild week of college football

After a wild week of college football, the Michigan Wolverines have moved up the AP Poll to the No. 3.

Michigan is coming off a road victory over Rutgers, 52-17. After a shaky first half where Rutgers led 17-14, the Wolverines scored 35 unanswered points in a dominant second half to earn the win.

Georgia retakes its rightful throne at the top of the poll after knocking off Tennessee, who has since fallen to No. 5 in the poll. Ohio State (No. 2) and TCU (No. 4) round out the top five.

Looking at the rest of the Big Ten, Penn State jumped two spots to No. 14 after thrashing Indiana, 45-14. Illinois fell seven spots to No. 21 after losing to Michigan State, 23-15.

With Clemson, Tennessee and Alabama all losing yesterday, you would think Michigan will be in the top four of the College Playoff rankings come Tuesday evening.

Michigan returns home next week for a game against Nebraska before closing the regular season against two ranked teams in Illinois and Ohio State. The matchup against the Cornhuskers is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m.