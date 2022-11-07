Jim Harbaugh says Heisman candidate Blake Corum can become as good as Frank Gore

Michigan running back Blake Corum is having one of the best seasons in all of college football.

Corum’s 17 total touchdowns lead the nation and he ranks fourth in rushing yards with 1,187.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Corum currently has the fourth-best Heisman Trophy odds at +750. Ahead of Corum is USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+700), Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker (+280), and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud (+180).

“He’s definitely having an MVP season for us here at Michigan,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Monday. “Be hard to imagine that he wouldn’t be a — the way he’s going, win the Heisman trophy.”

Corum has piled up 77 first downs, the best in the FBS, he’s also tied for second with 13 runs of 20-plus yards. Corum’s at the top or right near any stat you look at.

“I would bet my truck that Blake Corum is on pace or ahead of many of those running backs that have won that Heisman Trophy,” Harbaugh declared.

Harbaugh’s had many good running backs throughout his coaching career, including Toby Gerhart at Stanford, who finished second in Heisman voting in 2009. Gerhart rushed for 1,871 and 28 touchdowns that season.

Harbaugh said that Corum is among the best running backs he’s ever coached, except a player he coached at the San Francisco 49ers who ranks third all-time in rushing yards in NFL history with 16,000.

“Probably the only exception would be Frank Gore that I was able to coach — Blake is the best running back I’ve coached, we’ve been on the team with. He means that much, he’s having that kind of a season.”

Harbaugh noted Corum’s got some years, is still young, but “has the license and ability” to be “every bit as good as Frank Gore.” Harbaugh pointed to how Corum and Gore have similar study habits and instincts. He called them “both students of the game”.

“You can’t get anything by Blake Corum. He is so focused, and at all times, he’s like a chess player that can think several moves ahead. Whether it’s protections, whether it’s blocking schemes. He knows what our blocking schemes is. He knows what the defense is, he knows what the blitzes are, not only who he has, but who others have. Very similar to Frank Gore in that regard. Two outstanding students of the game, know the game and also have a tremendous feel for the game. There’s no doubt that Blake will be, in my opinion, right on that same dance floor as Frank Gore in every way, as a player.”

Corum and Michigan’s offensive line has helped power the team to a 9-0 start, and Corum is showing no signs of slowing down. If Michigan finishes the regular season and wins the Big Ten Championship, chances are high Corum will be hoisting the Heisman. However, there’s a lot of work to be done between now and then, and nobody knows that more than Corum.

