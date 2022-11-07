ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan football after Rutgers game

After a WILD weekend in college football – in which three top-six teams lost – the Michigan Wolverines remain well within the playoff picture. Bafflingly, ESPN ranks Michigan at No. 4 in their updated Football Power Index (FPI) rankings — one spot behind Alabama.

As head-scratching as this is, Michigan still holds its destiny in the palm of its hand, and the next two games should be a tune up for the seismic season finale in Columbus.

As for the game predictions for the final three games of the regular season, the only major move relative to last week was that the Wolverines saw their odds of beating the Ohio State Buckeyes take an almost six-point bump from 25.2 to 31%. That’s just what is going to happen when Michigan dominates its opponent while the Buckeyes struggle with a one-win Northwestern team.

Here are the update projections the rest of the way.

Nov. 12 Nebraska: 97.1% chance of winning

Nov. 19 Illinois: 89.4% chance of winning

Nov. 26 at Ohio State: 31% chance of winning