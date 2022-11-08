Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 9

Michigan Wolverines edge rushers feasted in the NFL this week. While the skill positions struggled yet again, we dedicated this article solely to the defense.

Here are three of the top performing former Wolverines in the NFL this week:

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Following some coaching adjustments, Hutchinson has been coming into his own on the Detroit defense. This week against Green Bay, Hutchinson shocked the world and picked off Aaron Rodgers of all people for his first ever interception. The Packers tried to run a trick play and throw it back to an offensive lineman, but Hutchinson sniffed it out. In addition, he tacked on two tackles and a pass deflection.

Shockingly, Hutchinson and the Lions defeated the Packers, 15-9.

Kwity Paye, DE, Indianapolis Colts

Paye has struggled with injuries a bit in his career. Now finally healthy, he is firing on all cylinders. Despite the Colts firing their head coach this week, the blame cannot be placed on Paye as he tallied eight tackles (seven of which solo), one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback pressure. He led all Indianapolis defenders in tackles, which you don’t often see from a pass-rushing end. It was also a career high for him in tackles.

Unfortunately for Paye, the Colts were beaten badly by the New England Patriots, 26-3.

Josh Uche, OLB, New England Patriots

On the opposing defense of Paye, the Patriots’ second-leading tackler this weekend was none other than Josh Uche. Uche was a menace to the Indianapolis backfield, recording six tackles, three sacks, and two quarterback pressure. The three sacks is triple what he had on the season as a whole going into Sunday. In what was easily the best game of his young career, Uche will look to build upon it moving forward.

Honorable Mentions: Rashan Gary, OLB Green Bay: 3 tackles, 1 QB hit; Jabrill Peppers, S New England: 5 tackles