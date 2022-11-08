How Michigan’s opponents did in Week 10

This week in college football was one of the most bizarre we’ve seen all season. We had upsets, down to the wire finishes, just about everything you can ask for as a fan.

Some of the Michigan Wolverines opponents got in on the madness, and with that we check in with how they all did this past week.

Colorado State: 28-16 L against San Jose State

Nothing new for the Rams this week, another tough loss. It feels like an extra long season for Colorado State as it falls to 2-7 on the year.

Hawaii: 55-13 L against Fresno State

Hawaii has been no stranger to blowouts this year, and there was another on Saturday. The Rainbow Warriors fall to 2-8.

UConn: 27-10 W against UMass

How about UConn? After starting the season 1-4, the Huskies have won four out of their last five and are a win away from becoming bowl eligible. UConn has been the laughing stock of college football over the last few seasons, but this team is making is making tremendous strides under Jim Mora.

Maryland: 23-10 L against Wisconsin

Maryland was looking good to reach eight wins on the season, but a loss to Wisconsin may have crushed those hopes as the Terps play Penn State and Ohio State in the final three weeks. Not a bad loss, however, as the Badgers have been playing much better football over the last couple of games.

Iowa: 24-3 W against Purdue

This was a surprising one in the Big Ten West race. Surprising that Iowa won by three touchdowns and surprising that Iowa scored 24. The Hawkeye defense is legit and the offense is getting better. Iowa is currently one game back in the West standings, it’s truly anybody's division (even Northwestern, yes it could technically still win it).

Indiana/Penn State: Penn State wins 45-14

If Penn State could’ve limited those late mistakes against Ohio State, it could be looking at an 11-1 record and a case for the playoff. The Nittany Lions have looked impressive and have a favorable schedule down the stretch that should get them to a New Year’s Six bowl.

Michigan State/Illinois: Michigan State wins 23-15

Michigan State’s season looked lost after losing to arch-rival Michigan. How did the team respond? A ranked win on the road over the West division leader. Illinois could’ve put itself two games up on the second place team in the West with a win, but now everything is wide open, especially because Illinois has to go to Ann Arbor next week.

Nebraska: 20-13 L against Minnesota

Nebraska was in the thick of the West division race before this one, and it would need a miracle now. Another disappointing season in Lincoln.

Ohio State: 21-7 W against Northwestern

The Buckeyes looked BAD against the bottom team in the conference. Ohio State is a definitely a beatable team, but I’m not looking into this performance too much. We know what they can do.

Michigan is definitely good enough to beat Ohio State, but keep in mind that the Buckeyes will certainly have its A game ready on Nov. 26.