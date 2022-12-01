Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge

Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge, as originally reported by The Detroit Free Press.

The incident in question took place on Oct. 7 and the charges were filed by the Washtenaw County Court on Nov. 30.

The charge reads as: “WEAPONS-CARRYING CONCEALED.”

This is a felony charge. Smith can face up to five years in prison or a fine up to $2,500.

Michigan plays in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis against Purdue on Saturday, and Smith’s availability is unknown at this time. Losing Smith, a team captain, for any amount of time would be a major blow to Michigan’s defense.

Smith is coming off a performance against Ohio State where he was pressuring quarterback C.J. Stroud often, racking up four total tackles in the game in Columbus. He has compiled 44 tackles and one sack in 12 games this season.

UPDATE: See Warde Manuel and Jim Harbaugh’s comments HERE.