Jim Harbaugh, Warde Manuel release statements on Mazi Smith’s weapon charge

On Thursday morning news broke that Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge.

Just hours later statements are now in from athletic director Warde Manuel and head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Statement from Manuel

We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community.

Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.