Blake Corum expected to have knee surgery, per report

Michigan running back Blake Corum took a hit to the knee in the first half of Michigan’s 19-17 win over Illinois two weeks ago, and now there are reports Corum is done for the season.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Corum is expected to have knee surgery.

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2022

Corum tried giving it a go against Ohio State but left the game early after two carries for six yards. Corum’s a major reason why Michigan is 12-0 and the No. 2 team in the nation. Corum, a Heisman contender, has rushed for 1,463 yards this season with 18 touchdowns. Corum was named Big Ten Running Back of the Year.

Without Corum, it will be Donovan Edwards who will receive the bulk of the carries. Edwards is coming off an epic performance against Ohio State, where he rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

Losing Corum is a big blow to Michigan, but they found a way to win without him against Illinois and Ohio State — it’s next man up. Michigan faces Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday.