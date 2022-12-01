Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara announces transfer destination

Former Michigan Wolverines starting quarterback Cade McNamara is headed to the Big Ten West, as he announced his transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night.

McNamara entered the transfer portal earlier this week and underwent successful knee surgery last month after being injured earlier this season. In his three appearances in the 2022 season, the team captain totaled 180 yards passing along with one touchdown and one interception.

It’s safe to say McNamara will never have to pay for a beer in the city of Ann Arbor ever again. He was an integral part in a monumental 2021 season, as he led Michigan to a win over Ohio State, a Big Ten title and the team’s first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Iowa has been in dire need of a quality quarterback — or any sign of life on offense — for a while now. They’ve had one of the better defenses in the Big Ten the last few seasons, and adding McNamara gives the Hawkeyes a puncher’s chance to win the Big Ten West.

Michigan and Iowa don’t face each in the 2023 regular season, so the only chance McNamara would have to go against his former team would be in the Big Ten Championship.

We at Maize n Brew wish McNamara the best of luck as he continues his football career.