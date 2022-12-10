 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Top 10 plays of Michigan football’s 2022 regular season

It’s been quite the ride for the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines this season.

By Harley Johnson
NCAA Football: Michigan at Ohio State Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

As the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines gear up for their College Football Playoff appearance on New Year’s Eve against the TCU Horned Frogs, let’s look back at some of the legendary moments from the regular season. From an electric running room to a defense that hasn’t wavered, the Wolverines are having a season to remember.

Here are some of the best plays from some of Michigan’s 13 wins in 2022.

Honorable mentions

Jake Moody records a tackle vs. Penn State

Blake Corum’s 20 yard rushing TD vs. Iowa

10. Roman Wilson 42-yard TD vs. Hawaii

Back in the quarterback battle days, Hawaii was J.J. McCarthy’s test. It all started here in Week 2 with this touchdown to the Hawaii native.

9. Donovan Edwards’ 67-yard rushing TD vs. Penn State

Penn State allowed 418 rushing yards against the Wolverines back in October, and Donovan Edwards had 173 of them. This play was among the biggest of the game.

8. Will Johnson’s INT vs. Purdue in Big Ten Championship

True freshman Will Johnson wore the turnover buffs twice against the Boilermakers en route to Michigan’s back to back Big Ten championships.

7. Blake Corum’s 61-yard rushing TD vs. Penn State

A highly touted rush defense got absolutely smothered by Michigan’s running game. Corum also rushed for two scores and more than 100 yards.

6. Michael Barrett’s pick-six vs. Rutgers

Another demonstration of defensive prowess. Barrett came away with his second turnover of the game to absolutely pile it on Rutgers. The electric second half from the defense was something to behold.

5. 4th down stand in the red zone vs. Michigan State

Michigan was up three with the Spartans poised to strike. On 4th and 1, Michigan’s defense was there to stuff a slow moving MSU offense to take over on downs.

4. Blake Corum’s 33-yard rushing TD vs. Maryland

The first real test of the season proved to be a mighty one, but Corum ran all over Maryland en route to a tight victory.

3. Jake Moody’s Game Winner vs. Illinois

The Illinois game was ugly until the bitter end. Moody had a flurry of field goals to chip away at the Fighting Illini’s lead. It all came down to the final seconds of the game and Moody nailed the 35-yard field goal for the win.

2. Donovan Edwards’ 85-yard rushing TD vs. Ohio State

Why not break your own record in the same game by rushing 85 yards against a defense that fired their DC and replaced them with someone who was supposed to resolve the issue of Michigan running all over you?

1. Mike Sainristil’s PBU vs. Ohio State

Need I say more? It was legendary. I could watch this clip for hours. Coming in from the other side of the field and getting up to knock that ball out. True artistry in my opinion.

What are your favorite plays from the regular season? Let us know down in the comments!

