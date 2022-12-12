Corum, Oluwatimi, Moody named AP All-Americans

The regular season has come to an end and three Michigan Wolverines have been honored as All-Americans by the Associated Press. Running back Blake Corum was named a First Team All-American while center Olu Oluwatimi and kicker Jake Moody were named to the Second Team.

Corum shared the first-team spot with Texas standout Bijan Robinson. The Michigan running back secured “consensus” status after also earning first-team status from Sporting News and AFCA. Corum finished seventh in Heisman voting with 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in essentially 11 games during the 2022 campaign.

North Carolina State kicker Christopher Dunn, who was 24-of-25 for the season and 10-for-11 from 40+ yards, edged out Moody for the first-team spot. Moody, meanwhile, knocked through 26-of-32 attempts this season. He was 8-for-13 from more than 40 yards on the year.

Last but not least, Minnesota Golden Gophers center John Michael-Schmitz beat out Outland and Rimington Trophy-winner Oluwatimi for the top spot at the center position. Michael-Schmitz also swiped the All-Big Ten First Team media honor from Oluwatimi.

The Associated Press made the interesting decision to give Michigan a total of three spots across the three teams. Ohio State, who lost to the Wolverines by 22 in Columbus, had five total honorees. Shockingly, Illinois had more representation than Michigan as well, with four players named to the first-, second- or third-teams.

Overall, the Big Ten had seven first-teamers, 13 second-teamers, and two third-teamers. That is more representation than any other conference in the nation. It’s an indication of what the media thought of the overall talent in the Big Ten this season.