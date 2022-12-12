Michigan d-lineman enters name in transfer portal

Michigan sophomore defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Rooks thanked all his coaches and teammates with gratefulness but after discussing things with his peers and coaches he’s decided to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Rooks, a four-star recruit out of St. Peters in Jersey City, New Jersey, had an impressive senior high school season — he totaled 41 tackles (15 for loss) and 8. However, that production didn’t materialize through his two years at Michigan. Rooks appeared in three games in 2021 and six in 2022. Rooks recorded his lone career tackle last month against Nebraska.

Rooks departure isn’t a major blow to the depth along the d-line — especially with the emergence of true freshman Mason Graham, who’s been thoroughly impressive to this point. Rayshaun Benny and Kenneth Grant were both above Rooks on the depth chart as well.