Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 14

Week 14 saw the Michigan alumni base play to it’s strength: the defensive line. A rookie continued to break records, a veteran showed that he’s still got it, and a sixth round draft pick got the start in place of an injured starter.

Josh Metellus, S, Minnesota Vikings

With Harrison Smith missing the Vikings’ game on Sunday, Josh Metellus stepped up and got the start. While the Vikings’ defense struggled on the day against a hot Jared Goff, Metellus was rarely to blame. He tallied nine tackles, seven of which were solo. In his two games against the Lions this season, he has chipped in 20 total tackles. In the other nine games he’s seen action, he has only accumulated 15 total tackles.

Metellus and the Vikings fell to the Lions, 34-23.

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Hutch continues to set records in Detroit. The rookie defensive end added two tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries to his stat sheet. He continues to easily lead all rookies in sacks with no end in sight. He has also begun to set Lions franchise records just 13 games into the season, and his career for that matter.

Hutchinson and the Lions defeated the Vikings.

Brandon Graham, DE, Philadelphia Eagles

At the age of 34, Graham continues to defy all odds. In a monstrous performance against the New York Giants, Graham recorded four tackles and three sacks. This was just his second multi-sack game of the season and his first since Sept. 25. He now has 8.5 sacks this season and is just one shy of tying his career high in a single season. This has been quite the turnaround for Graham following a lost season in 2021 due to injury.

Graham and the Eagles easily defeated the Giants, 48-22.

Honorable Mentions

Mike Danna, DE Kansas City: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 TFL

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Cleveland: 8 receptions, 114 yards

Devin Bush, LB Pittsburgh: 6 tackles, 1 TFL

Bryan Mone, DT Seattle: 5 tackles, 1 TFL

Ambry Thomas, CB San Francisco: 4 tackles