Jim Harbaugh named Bear Bryant Coach of the Year Award finalist

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is receiving a lot of praise on the awards circuit, and rightfully so. That happens when you’re the coach of a 13-0 team heading to the College Football Playoff.

On Tuesday it was announced that Harbaugh is a finalist for the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards Coach of the Year.

Other finalists include Georgia’s Kirby Smart, TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Tennessee’s Josh Heupel, Tulane’s Willie Fritz, and UTSA’s Jeff Traylor.

Harbaugh won Big Ten Coach of the Year in late November and is up for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award next week. Harbaugh won the AP Coach of the Year last season after winning the Big Ten Championship and leading Michigan to their first College Football Playoff appearance.

The Bryant Coach of the Year winner will be announced on January 11 in Houston, two days after the National Championship. Michigan’s next task will be beating TCU in the Fiesta Bowl to earn them a spot in the championship game on the ninth.