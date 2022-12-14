Former Michigan TE Erick All announces transfer destination

Former Michigan Wolverines captain and tight end Erick All has announced his intentions to join former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara and transfer to the University of Iowa.

All finished his career at Michigan on a low note, only playing in three games this season before having to shut it down due to a back injury. He got surgery back in October and has sat out the rest of the season.

The year before, however, was his breakout season at Michigan, where he caught 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns. He will be fondly remembered for the game-winning touchdown at Penn State during the Wolverines’ 2021 Big Ten Championship run.

In four years at Michigan, All compiled 54 receptions for 565 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering the portal on Monday, Dec. 5 — the day the portal opened — it didn’t take too long for All to figure out where he would be playing college football next. Nonetheless, he should be in good hands at Iowa under the leadership of Kirk Ferentz, who has gotten plenty of quality tight ends to the NFL during his career.

We wish All nothing but the best in his new chapter at Iowa — unless he plays Michigan in the 2023 Big Ten title, of course.