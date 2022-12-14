Michigan RB Blake Corum named unanimous All-American

1947.

That was the last time Michigan had a running back named a unanimous All-American.

Until now.

Michigan running back Blake Corum now has that distinction after making the first-team of the AFCA All-American Team. Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi also made the first team of the AFCA.

Corum was named a first-team All-American in all five major polls (Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, Sporting News, and American Football Coaches Association).

If not for an injury against Illinois Corum would have been a finalist for the Heisman and had a realistic chance at winning the award. Corum finished seventh in Heisman voting. Corum would have surgery before the Big Ten Championship Game and will be out the rest of the year. He may head to the NFL, or he may come back for another year at Michigan, which still hasn’t been decided.

On the season Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns and helped Michigan remain undefeated throughout the season. Michigan isn’t 13-0 without Blake Corum.

Corum was a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and won Big Ten Running Back of the Year. Corum had a special season that will always be remembered by the Michigan faithful.