Michigan football hosting open practice, NIL event this Saturday afternoon

Announced Wednesday by the football program, the Michigan Wolverines will have a 45-minute portion of their practice this Saturday, Dec. 17, open to the public to the first 200 people. No photos or video will be allowed.

Join us for our only open practice prior to heading to the Fiesta Bowl!



Doors open at 3:15, but attendance is limited to the first 200 people. Enter at the southeast entrance to Al Glick Field House off State Street, and please no photo or video.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9zRaHaCKq5 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 14, 2022

The open portion of the practice goes from 3:15-4 p.m. on Saturday at Glick Fieldhouse in Ann Arbor.

Following the conclusion of the practice, around 30 members of the football team, along with members of the women’s gymnastics team, will head over to Oosterbaan Field House (1202 S State Street) and participate in a ticketed NIL event put on by the folks over at Valiant.

The NIL event will feature a carnival-like atmosphere with inflatables, a DJ and more. The event goes from 4-5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each and all proceeds go towards the football and women’s gymnastics team.

These are great opportunities for fans to meet their favorite Michigan Wolverines. So if you are free this Saturday and want to help the players get money in their pockets, this is a perfect chance to do so.