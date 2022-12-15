Michigan QB Alan Bowman enters transfer portal, per report

Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per Joe Cook from On3 Sports.

Before transferring to Michigan in 2021 Bowman spent three seasons at Texas Tech, where he threw for 5,260 yards passing, 33 touchdowns, 17 interceptions, 67% completion rate.

Bowman’s time at Michigan consisted of him being behind Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy in 2021, and McCarthy and Davis Warren in 2022. Bowman was 8-of-11 during his time at Michigan for 69 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

With Bowman transferring, Michigan has the likes of McCarthy, Warren, Alex Orji, and Jayden Denegal making up the QB depth chart.

It’ll be interesting to see if Michigan targets another veteran transfer portal quarterback, something they’ve done more than a few times during the Jim Harbaugh era (Jake Rudock, John O’Korn, Shea Patterson, Jeff George Jr., Alan Bowman).

There’s also a chance Michigan is content with the way Warren, Orji, and Denegal are progressing and they don’t feel an immediate need to find a portal QB. The pattern would indicate they’ll be targeting one, though.

Bowman will have a good shot at receiving playing time elsewhere and we wish him the best wherever he goes.