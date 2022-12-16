Film Review: Nebraska transfer LB Ernest Hausmann

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and company have added a second transfer commit in Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann. The soon-to-be sophomore has the chance to impact the Michigan defense immediately.

Today, we take a look at Hausmann’s freshman campaign to see what the Wolverines are getting next season.

Hausmann has above-average speed for a 6-foot-3, 220-pounder. The athleticism helps him get sideline-to-sideline. On top of that, his length makes him effective on the edge as a pass rusher. The Uganda native recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery as a true freshman for the Cornhuskers. He played in all 12 games and started seven of them.

#NEBvsWI we are witnessing a great Nebraska linebacker come into his own. Ernest Hausmann.



⁦@HuskerFBNation⁩ he needs to stay hungry in the off-season and elevate his game. This is how you earn a blackshirt. Standard has to change. Cannot pass out 8 at a time. pic.twitter.com/6w6GQ0VGWi — What does the film say? (@Huskers_film) November 19, 2022

The tape doesn’t lie, Hausmann has a knack for the football with great play recognition and the ability to fire off the football. He’s an explosive athlete who should find his way on Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freak List” before his college career is over. One thing that sticks out is his brute force in the tackling department, as he is a heat-seeking missile.

That said, improvements will need to come in coverage, as he allowed 7.6 yards per target this past season. His ability to cover in man-to-man defensive schemes is below par.

Looking over Hausmann’s yearlong performance, he definitely progressed and ended on a strong note. He totaled 10 tackles in Nebraska’s loss to Michigan and followed that up with 12 tackles the next week in a loss to Wisconsin. While he might have some “raw” factors to his game, the sky is the limit.

Pro Football Focus has Hausmann playing the fourth-most snaps (476) of any true freshman linebacker. However, the youthfulness can be seen with several missed tackles, as he had 10 in 2022. But he surely didn’t miss one on the play below, where he stopped the scrambling quarterback in his tracks in the red zone.

Nice to highlight #Huskers young true freshman LB @Ernest_Hausmann here with the sure tackle on the scrambling QB. pic.twitter.com/XGY9h2Ju1z — Chaz in SoCal ❄️ (@Chaz_in_Socal) September 9, 2022

Hausmann will compete immediately for starting linebacker reps alongside Junior Colson, Jimmy Rolder and Nikhai Hill-Green when he arrives in Ann Arbor. If he doesn’t see immediate starting reps (which I highly doubt), he will be a special teams stud.

All in all, Michigan has gained a guaranteed contributor and potential All Big Ten player. With a need at linebacker, this is a crucial pickup for the Wolverines.

Hausmann joins Arizona State offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson as Michigan’s second transfer commit.