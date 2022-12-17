Recapping Eyabi Okie’s wild journey to Michigan

Eyabi Okie has been a valuable asset to the Michigan Wolverines’ defense this season, but he had a unique journey to finding his home in Ann Arbor.

Okie is from Baltimore, Maryland and played high school football at St. Frances Academy, where he he had a remarkable career. He racked up 98 tackles, 22 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries his final year in high school.

These video game numbers led to him being one of the top recruits in the 2018 class. As a five-star, he was the fourth-best overall player, the best player in Maryland and the best defensive lineman, according to 247Sports. Okie originally committed to play at Alabama.

Okie’s freshman year at Alabama wasn’t stellar, as he registered just nine tackles while making the All-Sec Freshman team. Okie redshirted his sophomore season and decided to transfer to UT-Martin, an FCS school.

As a senior there Okie compiled 36 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and led the conference during league play with six sacks. He made the All-Ohio Valley Conference third-team.

Despite the success Okie found at UT-Martin, he decided to make a return to a top college football program, transferring to Michigan.

Okie joined the team very late into the summer, as his transfer wasn’t announced until a month before the 2022 season began. People wondered how Okie, a late addition to the team, would gel with his teammates, but it became apparent pretty quick he was fitting in quite well.

The defense got better with the addition of Okie. He totaled 12 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks — one of them against Ohio State — and two pass deflections. He also came onto the scene in a hurry with a sack in Week 1 against Colorado State.

The good news is his season isn’t over yet. He still has time to add onto those stats in the College Football Playoff, with the Fiesta Bowl just a couple weeks away.

It took quite a while for Okie to find the right place for him, but now he’s home and preparing to play for a spot in the National Championship.