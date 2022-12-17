Report: David Ojabo set to make NFL debut this Sunday for Baltimore

Michigan standout edge rusher David Ojabo is expected to make his NFL debut with the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, as reported by NFL insider Jordan Schultz with theScore.

The All-American pass rusher was projected to be a first round pick before tearing his Achilles at Michigan’s Pro Day last spring.

Ojabo was a huge reason why the Michigan Wolverines were able to win the Big Ten and earn a spot in the College Football Playoff in 2021. During his junior season, he made 35 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Ojabo’s play last season earned him more than a few accolades. Here are all the honors he earned as a Wolverines, per his profile on MGoBlue.com.

• All-American selection by the Associated Press (second team, 2021)

• Second team CoSIDA Academic All-American (2021)

• CoSIDA Academic All-District 5 (2021)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten (2020-21)

• All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, 2021)

• Two-time letterman (2021)

• Program record-holder: single-season forced fumbles (five)

Ojabo was an absolute stud with the Wolverines, and he’s making his debut for a Ravens team that’s eighth in defensive DVOA and is looking to make a playoff push.

We at Maize n Brew are pumped to see him make his NFL debut, as he’s got all the talent to have a lengthy pro career.