Michigan football hands out awards at team banquet

The Michigan football team’s annual banquet was on Sunday, and as is a yearly tradition, team awards were handed out to the Big Ten champs.

In what should come as a surprise to absolutely no one, junior running back Blake Corum won the team MVP award after rushing for 1,463 yards and scoring 19 total touchdowns this season. He was also given the toughest player award and the blue-collar award.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, quarterback J.J. McCarthy was named offensive player of the year after throwing for 2,376 yards, rushing for 254 yards, and scoring 24 total touchdowns. Ronnie Bell (56 catches, 754 yards, 3 touchdowns) won skill player of the year, and All-American center Olu Oluwatimi won the Hugh H. Rader award, given to the best lineman.

These guys have gotten it done on offense this season!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AU2OQ3amLf — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022

No surprises on the defensive side of the ball either. Mazi Smith (45 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks) won defensive MVP.

Mike Sainristil (51 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 7 passes defended) was named the defensive skill player of the year, while Junior Colson (95 total tackles, 6 tackles for loss, 2 sacks) won the Roger Zatkoff award given to the best linebacker on the team. Mike Morris (21 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble) won the Richard Katcher award, given to the best defensive lineman or outside linebacker on the team.

A couple of special teams studs in A.J. Henning (348 total return yards, 7.1 yards per punt return, one punt return touchdown, 20.4 yards per kick return) and Jake Moody (26/32 on field goals, 58/58 on extra points) were recognized as well.

Most improved player awards were given out to offensive tackle Karsen Barnhart, linebacker Michael Barrett, tight end Matt Hibner on special teams, and cornerback Eamonn Dennis on special teams.

Proud of the continued growth and development of this group!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6qmi7ZInyO — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022

Rookie of the year awards were also given out to Colston Loveland on offense and special teams, cornerback Will Johnson, defensive lineman Mason Graham, and linebacker Jimmy Rolder on special teams.

This group stepped in and made an immediate impact on the field!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IgJpS0rwY7 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022

Scout team players did not go unnoticed at the banquet, as wide receiver Zach Peterson, defensive back Jesse Madden, and linebacker Joel Metzger were honored for their hard work.

Hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, and these three have been huge to the success of our team this season!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/QUJaZQczm3 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 18, 2022

Last but not least, two Wolverines were honored for their hard work off the field, with punter Brad Robbins winning the Robert P. Ufer Bequest Award for outstanding service to U of M and the Letterwinners M Club. Defensive back Caden Kolesar was honored with the Dr. Arthur D. Robinson scholarship award, given to the top senior scholar-athlete on the team.