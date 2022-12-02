Discussion: How do you feel about Michigan’s chances to repeat as Big Ten champs?

After a monstrous win in Columbus against Ohio State, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines return to the Big Ten Championship for the second year in a row. The Wolverines seek a program best 13-0 while defending their title from a year ago. They’ll face the Purdue Boilermakers for the first time in five years. Can Michigan’s success continue?

For some time, it was clear Michigan or Ohio State would top the Big Ten East when it was all said and done, but the Big Ten West left people guessing. Iowa was poised to return — all it had to do was beat Nebraska. The Hawkeyes blew it and suddenly it was Purdue’s to lose. All that stood in the way was Indiana. Purdue pulled through in the second half to beat the Hoosiers and move to their first Big Ten Championship Game appearance.

Purdue hasn’t won a conference title since 2000. Michigan is already the favorite by a couple scores. But if there is one thing that doesn’t define how this game will go for Purdue, it’s having a number next to the opponent’s name.

Lest we forget how Purdue became dubbed the “Spoilermakers.” They have an FBS record 17 wins over ranked opponents as an unranked team. They are 3-1 against top five teams, and two of those wins came in last year’s 2021 season against Iowa and MSU. Can they orchestrate another win against No. 2 Michigan tomorrow night?

Can Purdue spoil Michigan’s chances at back-to-back Big Ten championships? Will Purdue give Michigan more of a challenge? How does it match against Michigan?

Since the divisions were split East and West in 2014, a Big Ten West team has never won the title. Can Michigan keep the streak alive? Or will Purdue finally get a West team banner in the rafters?

The Boilermakers are led by quarterback Aiden O’Connell, running back Devin Mockobee and wide receiver Charlie Jones. O’Connell has thrown for 3,124 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Jones has 1,199 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Mockobee, in his freshman year, has rushed for 849 yards and eight touchdowns. Together, they have made Purdue’s offense rank second in the Big Ten in average passing yards per game with 280.7.

They’ll come face to face with Michigan’s defense, which ranks in the top-five in the country. The Wolverines have given up 262.2 yards per game, which leads the conference. Their pass defense ranks fourth in the Big Ten, allowing 177.3 yards per game. The rush defense ranks first in the conference, only allowing 84.8 yards per game.

Purdue has already met and defeated a top defense in Illinois, just like the Wolverines. So what does Michigan have to do to contain Purdue? What is Purdue’s biggest asset against the Wolverines?

The Boilermakers will pull out all the stops to try and best Michigan tomorrow night. The Wolverines will be without Blake Corum, so J.J. McCarthy and the receiving room will once again have to be ready and on the same page. Can the Wolverines continue their success without Corum? What has to happen for Michigan to repeat as Big Ten champs? How are you feeling about Michigan’s chances tomorrow night?

