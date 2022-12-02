Michigan’s Big Ten Championship Game jersey combo revealed

Michigan’s been looking good and feeling good all season long, and we now know what uniform combination the team will be wearing on Saturday night.

Michigan’s rocking with all blue uniforms in the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michigan has previously worn all-blue against Penn State, Michigan State, and Nebraska. It’s the second time they’ve gone all-blue along with blue accessories as well.

Michigan wore a road white jersey with blue pants in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game versus Iowa, a 42-3 Wolverines victory.

No matter what jersey combination has decided upon this season, the team has rattled off 12 wins in a row and is looking to remain undefeated on Saturday night with a win over the 8-4 Boilermakers to solidify their status in the College Football Playoff.

Could Michigan have two more jersey combinations this season after Saturday? That would mean they’re playing in the National Championship in January.