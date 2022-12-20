Former Michigan Wolverines in the NFL: Week 15

Week 15 saw some new faces emerge among the Michigan alumni population in the NFL. Most notably, David Ojabo made his first professional appearance following his injury rehab.

While he didn’t record any stats as it’s clear the Ravens are easing him into action, it was still great to see him on the field nonetheless.

Among the veterans, here’s who stood out in the NFL this week:

Graham Glasgow, G Denver Broncos

Glasgow is one of the longest tenured former Wolverines in the league. He’s not quite on the Brady/Henne/Graham level, but he’s not that far off either. This week, Graham played every offensive snap for the Denver. The Broncos tallied 168 rushing yards in the game, 130 from Latavius Murray alone. While Russel Wilson has certainly seen his struggles this season, the Denver offensive line has performed admirably.

Glasgow and the Broncos defeated the Kyler Murray-less Cardinals, 24-15.

Daxton Hill, S Cincinnati Bengals

Dax has flown pretty far under the radar in his rookie season. Prior to this week, he had tallied only five tackles all season combined. On Sunday, Hill finished third on the team in tackles with eight in one game, five of which were solo. Hopefully, Dax can use this game to jump-start the rest of his career.

Hill and the Bengals defeated Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, 34-23.

Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Frank Clark continued to build upon his stellar season with the Kansas City Chiefs. On Sunday evening he picked up five tackles, one sack, and one tackle-for-loss. He now has 32 tackles, five sacks, five and a half tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery on the season. Clark is now second on the team in sacks behind only Chris Jones (11). He is certainly making good in the first year of his new, two-year contract.

Clark and the Chiefs struggled, but defeated the Houston Texans, 30-24 in overtime.

Honorable Mentions