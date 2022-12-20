Michigan lands Indiana QB Jack Tuttle via transfer portal

As has been the case multiple times during the Jim Harbaugh era, Michigan has found a veteran quarterback in the transfer portal.

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle has committed to Michigan.

Tuttle, 23, is a former four-star prospect and was named a team captain in 2022. Tuttle’s attempted 182 passes in his career, throwing for 901 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 57.1% of his throws.

Tuttle started his collegiate career with Utah but never saw game action and ultimately transferred to IU, where he sat behind quarterbacks such as Peyton Ramsey, Michael Penix Jr., and Connor Bazelak.

Tuttle coming to Michigan doesn’t guarantee he will be Michigan’s backup and there’s no doubt players such as Davis Warren and Alex Orji will be pushing for the No. 2 spot behind J.J. McCarthy. Tuttle is the sixth transfer quarterback of the Harbaugh era — Jake Rudock, John O’Korn, Jeff George Jr., Shea Patterson, and Alan Bowman preceded Tuttle.

Depth at quarterback matters, and with the veteran Alan Bowman transferring, finding another experienced QB became a need. A need that Michigan quickly filled.

Interestingly enough, Michigan may be the frontrunner to land another transfer portal player from Indiana in tight end A.J. Barner. We’ll update you on that if Barner winds up committing to the Wolverines.