Social media reactions from Michigan’s Early Signing Day

Early Signing Day is over and there was plenty to talk about in regards to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines picked up a couple uncommitted recruits, and even one who didn’t have Michigan in his top-five list.

Twitter was ablaze yesterday, so let’s check out the very best social media reactions from the Early Signing Day.

Another generation of Wolverines is coming to Ann Arbor:

"I'm going to Michigan"



The best decision that can be made!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ajIdI3NVBC — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 20, 2022

Many teams went after four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, but he is officially a Wolverine:

"I feel like we’re building something special"



On300 EDGE Enow Etta (@EnowEtta1) has signed with Michigan despite late pushes from Miami, LSU, Oklahoma and others. He shares why here (FREE) #GoBlue. https://t.co/r5zo4tqCOL pic.twitter.com/SKcxPTH9lS — "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) December 21, 2022

Michigan picked up a big commitment from previously uncommitted four-star wide receiver Karmello English. The last Alabama native who came to Michigan to play wide receiver turned out pretty decent, if I recall correctly.

ESPN 300 wide receiver Karmello English commits to #Michigan.



English gives the #Wolverines five ESPN 300 commits in the class, three ranked in the top-150. pic.twitter.com/QY21EJyT6A — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 21, 2022

This class seems to be shaping up just fine:

Michigan now has 13 four-star recruits in its HS/portal classes, with Jyaire Hill still making his decision later today and with U-M reportedly not yet done in the portal. This won't be a record-breaking class, but it's certainly not the disaster many feared it would be, either. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 21, 2022

Four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill released his top-five a few days ago and Michigan wasn’t on it. Hill then committed and signed with Michigan on signing day: