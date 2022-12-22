 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions from Michigan’s Early Signing Day

Lots to talk about in the recruiting world.

By Scotty_White
/ new
Big Ten Championship - Purdue v Michigan Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Early Signing Day is over and there was plenty to talk about in regards to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class. The Wolverines picked up a couple uncommitted recruits, and even one who didn’t have Michigan in his top-five list.

Twitter was ablaze yesterday, so let’s check out the very best social media reactions from the Early Signing Day.

Another generation of Wolverines is coming to Ann Arbor:

Many teams went after four-star defensive lineman Enow Etta, but he is officially a Wolverine:

Michigan picked up a big commitment from previously uncommitted four-star wide receiver Karmello English. The last Alabama native who came to Michigan to play wide receiver turned out pretty decent, if I recall correctly.

This class seems to be shaping up just fine:

Four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill released his top-five a few days ago and Michigan wasn’t on it. Hill then committed and signed with Michigan on signing day:

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...