Discussion: What has impressed you the most about Michigan football’s newest commits?

It’s that time of year again with future Michigan Wolverines announcing their commitment to the University of Michigan this past week. After two arguably program-altering seasons, it’s clear the Wolverines are still blazing through the recruiting trail to maintain their current level of success. This year’s 23-member class comes in ranked 16th in the nation. The Wolverines’ additions from the transfer portal rank best in the country. What’s impressed you the most about Michigan’s recent recruiting activities?

Michigan has produced top-20 recruiting classes quite consistently under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Not that it’s an indicator of much. The incoming freshmen in 2018 were ranked 22nd in the nation as a class and yet they kickstarted a revolution when their time came. So then what do we know about this new class that proves promise? Is it a matter of recruits or staff or a combination of the two?

The major issues of 2020 stemmed from a variety of places, yet the overhaul of the coaching staff is undeniably the direct cause of Michigan’s change in course. Yet how did that impact those that committed to Michigan that fall? There were coaches that were on the trail telling young players across the country to come play for them and suddenly they were gone. In that moment of uncertainty with new coaches, some people had to make the leap of faith. For those that stayed committed, it’s safe to say that it’s paid off.

There’s also the flip side of it as well. Michigan has lost out on some big time talent in the past and that still appears as an issue today despite doing a 180 as a program. What still bogs down Michigan on the recruiting trail? Does it matter if Michigan is still producing results? How does NIL continue to impact the landscape? Is there something different about this time around?

Based on the state of the program a couple years ago, pandemic aside, how has the signing period felt different to this year, if at all? I speak from a place where there was a general excitement for the day and seeing Michigan continue to make brilliant strides after not playing since the beginning of December. They are still able to permeate a narrative of success into the mainstream without having to score points on a field. I don’t recall a time where it has felt like that.

Obviously the main focus of the team remains on the College Football Playoff, but that is still a week away. Seeing Michigan continued success to ensure that they continue to contend for the coming years has led to a personal sense of pride. To see them reap the benefits of competing for titles has been something that was missing half a decade ago, even when they were hauling in top-15 recruiting classes.

aMaybe it’s just me and the excitement of the looming Fiesta Bowl, but that and the combination of success out of the portal and on the trail has solidified that these past two seasons haven’t been a fluke. Things that I hoped Michigan could achieve have started to happen across all facets of the game all at once.

So who are you most excited to see play for the maize and blue out of our newest additions? Who was Michigan’s biggest get? How can the Wolverines continue to improve on the recruiting trail? How would you grade Michigan’s newest additions? Share with us your thoughts and opinions in the comments below!