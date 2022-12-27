Sherrone Moore landed at Michigan partly thanks to a man who coached in Ann Arbor for six weeks

When it comes to landing a job, no matter what the industry, it always helps to have some good connections; someone in your corner that is willing to give you a good word of recommendation. For Michigan Wolverines co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, he had just that heading into his job interview with Jim Harbaugh.

Back in 2017, Moore was the associate head coach, run game coordinator and tight ends coach at Central Michigan. As many successful young coaches do, he was looking to climb the coaching ranks and get to his next destination. Ann Arbor would eventually be his landing spot, but it wouldn’t have happened without a coach who worked in Ann Arbor for only a little more than a month — Dan Enos.

“I drove from Mount Pleasant, Kansas, to Louisville. Then driving back to Mount Pleasant, I was about five minutes from my house and Dan Enos, who was the wide receiver coach here — he called me and I’m very thankful for that because he gave me the job,” Moore said. “He said, ‘The tight end job opened, would you like it? Would you like the opportunity?’ Without a doubt, yes, absolutely, 100%. And (Jim Harbaugh) called me maybe two or three days later and said, ‘Hey, we want to interview you.’ And I was one of the seven guys who interviewed, and (I) got the job. I was very fortunate.”

Enos, if you recall, was named the wide receivers coach for Michigan in Dec. 2017. But just about six weeks after being hired in, he left for a position at Alabama to be Nick Saban’s associate head coach and quarterbacks coach.

Before all that, he was the head coach at CMU from 2010-14. His final year in Mount Pleasant was Moore’s first, so the one year they spent coaching together ended up playing a huge role in Moore’s coaching career, and in Michigan’s current offense.

Another coach Moore has developed a strong relationship with — one that will likely help him get a head coaching gig of his own someday — is Harbaugh. It’s a relationship that has continued to grow every day since he was hired in 2018.

“There was just a connection built since then,” Moore said. “(Harbaugh) pushed me, he challenged me but gave me this opportunity that I will forever be grateful for. Great man, great coach. The connection we have is very strong, the bond we have is very strong. Love him with all my heart.”

Enos, a Michigan State graduate, was not liked very much by U-M fans before he was hired. He was even more hated after abruptly bolting Ann Arbor just six weeks on the job. But it just goes to show no matter who it is, sometimes having a strong connection is the best way to get where you want to go.

Even if that connection is Dan Enos.