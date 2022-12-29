Jim Harbaugh named a finalist for George Munger Coach of the Year

For what feels like the millionth time since the end of the regular season, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been named a finalist for a Coach of the Year honor. This time, it is the George Munger Coach of the Year Award, given by the Maxwell Football Club. Voters for the award include head coaches, members of the club and sportswriters from across the country.

The Wolverines' head coach is one of six finalists for the honor. The others are Ohio State’s Ryan Day, TCU’s Sonny Dykes, Tennessee’s Josh Huepel, Tulane’s Willie Fritz and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The only other Michigan head coach to win the award was Brady Hoke back in 2011.

Harbaugh has already been named a finalist for the Bear Bryant Coach of the Year, the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year and the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. Harbaugh has already won the Big Ten Coach of the Year.

For the first time in program history, the Wolverines are 13-0 and are headed to the College Football Playoff for the second time in as many years. Harbaugh replaced both his offensive and defensive coordinators from 2021 and lost several key players from last season.

Michigan was doubted all offseason but has been just as good, if not better than last year’s. The accolades being thrown at Harbaugh are a perfect representation of how impressive the 2022 team has been and the work he has done to get his program in this position again.

The next step is a matchup with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl this weekend. A win means a National Championship appearance for the first time in program history. The last time Michigan was crowned champs was in 1997. Kickoff from Glendale is at 4 p.m. Saturday.