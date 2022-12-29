TCU CB says they’re ‘coming’ for Michigan, ‘faster than any team they’ve seen’

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson has an undeniable chip on his shoulder heading into the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan.

Hodges-Tomlinson sees talk about Michigan’s strength and physicality and believes the speed of the Horned Frogs is the more important factor.

"It has been talked about in like every other article — we’re way faster than any team that they've seen. What comes with speed is power. I feel like it’ll be different for them,” Hodges-Tomlinson said at TCU’s media day on Thursday. “They're a solid team, so we'll see how it goes.”

Hodges-Tomlinson said that TCU is different than any team Michigan’s faced this year, but Michigan isn’t different than anything TCU has seen.

“Not at all. Just understand that they're in the Big Ten, they like to talk about size and stuff like that. At the end of the day, size does not play a role in football. We're just ready for the job at hand. I hope the best for them, I just want them to understand that we’re coming.”

Hodges-Tomlinson was asked about Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the challenge he presents, replying that McCarthy’s “had success being what he has to be in their offense”.

“Whenever something wrong happens, he has to be able to make a check or he has to extend plays, he’s done that in their conference,” Hodges-Tomlinson said. “So you know man, kudos to him."

We’ll see if speed wins or if power has the final say. And we’ll also find out if size does matter on the football field on Saturday afternoon when Michigan and TCU face off in the College Football Playoff.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is currently a 7.5-point favorite over TCU.

