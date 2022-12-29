Sonny Dykes’ ‘make the quarterback beat us’ quote is music to the ears of J.J. McCarthy

Last week on The Herd with Colin Cowherd TCU head coach Sonny Dykes talked about their game plan versus Michigan’s offense.

Dykes talked about Michigan’s powerful and potent rushing attack and said the plan is to make quarterback J.J. McCarthy beat them.

“That’s gonna be the big challenge for us — stopping the run and make the quarterback beat us,” Dykes said. “He’s certainly capable of doing it, but we gotta stop the run because that stops their offense.”

Naturally, McCarthy heard about what Dykes said with it going viral and all.

McCarthy didn’t seem to mind the Horned Frogs coach saying that. If anything, it seems to have perked him up even more than he already is.

“It’s like an ASMR video,” McCarthy said at Michigan’s Fiesta Bowl Media Day. “It is music to my ears. It just sounds amazing. I love to hear it and it makes me even more excited.”

For those not in the know, ASMR stands for autonomous sensory meridian response; a term used to describe a tingling, static-like, or goosebumps sensation in response to specific triggering audio or visual stimuli. Sounds like the video triggered those sensory responses from Michigan’s quarterback.

While Michigan has one of the best rushing offenses in the nation, they can throw the ball around the yard as well, a point Jim Harbaugh made on Thursday.

“We like them both. We like to run the ball. We like to throw the ball. We like play action. We like perimeter runs. We like inside runs. We like all of those. We like them all,” Harbaugh said. “It really comes down to — you can go through the air or by the ground, and we definitely strive to be really good at both.”

Michigan, the No. 2 team in the nation and 13-0 on the season, takes on No. 3 TCU (12-1) on December 31 in Phoenix with the winner heading to the National Championship in Los Angeles on January 9. McCarthy’s excited, the Michigan team is excited, and we’ll see how things shake out on New Year’s Eve.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is currently a 7.5-point favorite over TCU.

