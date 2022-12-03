 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan RB Blake Corum has successful surgery

Michigan’s star running back took to Twitter to share his status after surgery and thank his supporters.

By Zach_Breininger
Michigan v Ohio State Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Blake Corum — the heart and soul of the Michigan Wolverines — underwent season-ending knee surgery in the leadup to the Big Ten Championship. The Maize and Blue will miss the unmatched combination of physicality and twitchiness that Corum brought to the table as they seek to repeat as Big Ten Champions and compete for a national title.

However, in a message thanking those who prayed and wished him well in his surgery, Corum himself remained upbeat about the situation.

He has been a superstar both on the gridiron and off. From his yearly turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving to his interactions with fans — and now exuding humility and positivity in otherwise unfortunate circumstances — Corum personifies what it means to be the Leaders and Best.

Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year earlier in the week. He is also a finalist for the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards.

