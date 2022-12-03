Michigan RB Blake Corum has successful surgery

Blake Corum — the heart and soul of the Michigan Wolverines — underwent season-ending knee surgery in the leadup to the Big Ten Championship. The Maize and Blue will miss the unmatched combination of physicality and twitchiness that Corum brought to the table as they seek to repeat as Big Ten Champions and compete for a national title.

However, in a message thanking those who prayed and wished him well in his surgery, Corum himself remained upbeat about the situation.

Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers, surgery was a success! I believe God does everything for a reason and this is just a obstacle I have to overcome along my journey. Even though I won’t be at game today I will be there in spirit and best believe my guys are ready〽️ — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) December 3, 2022

He has been a superstar both on the gridiron and off. From his yearly turkey giveaways for Thanksgiving to his interactions with fans — and now exuding humility and positivity in otherwise unfortunate circumstances — Corum personifies what it means to be the Leaders and Best.

Corum was named the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year earlier in the week. He is also a finalist for the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards.