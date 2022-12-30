Michigan-TCU Fiesta Bowl features SEC officiating crew, Ohio State alum

The Fiesta Bowl is now less than 24 hours away — Michigan is set to square off against TCU in what should be a competitive game at State Farm Stadium.

It’ll be the Big Ten going at it against the Big 12, and there will be an SEC officiating crew, per Football Zebras.

Here’s a look at who will be officiating on Saturday.

R- Jason Autrey

Jason Autrey U- Brent Sowell

Brent Sowell H- Nicholas Theriot

Nicholas Theriot L- Michael Taylor

Michael Taylor F- Daniel Gautreaux

Daniel Gautreaux S- Sean Petty

Sean Petty B- Martin Hankins

Martin Hankins C- Chris Garner

Chris Garner Alternate- Scott Walker

Scott Walker Replay- David Almand

David Almand Communicator- Marc Gervais

Autrey, Petty, Hankins, and Garner all officiated in New Year’s Six bowl games last season or the National Championship Game. Sowell and Taylor were both bowl game officials last season.

There is something that’s certainly noteworthy and newsworthy about this officiating crew. A member of the crew is from a school that happens to be Michigan’s biggest rival.

Center judge Chris Garner, an SEC official since 2015, is an Ohio State alum.

Per Garner’s LinkedIn page, he attended The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business from 1996 to 1999. Officials are evaluated heavily on a big stage such as the College Football Playoff, and Garner will be assessed even more so due to his ties to the Buckeyes.

For the list of Fiesta Bowl and National Championship Officials, Click Here.