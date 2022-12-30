Michigan reveals uniform combo for Fiesta Bowl against TCU

The Michigan Wolverines football program’s Twitter account on Friday night announced the uniform combo for the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on New Year’s Eve, and many old school Michigan fans should be happy.

The Wolverines will be rocking the blue jersey and maize pants, along with maize accessories, maize socks and blue gloves.

Meanwhile for the Horned Frogs, they’ll be donning an all white look for the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

The Wolverines have worn this particular combo a couple times this season and personally, I think this is an elite look. You can’t go wrong with a classic combo like this. I also love the all blue look, but perhaps the Wolverines will save the big game blues for the National Championship if they are to make it there.

Look good. Feel good. Hopefully that all translates to a good performance against TCU at 4 p.m. on the final day of 2022.