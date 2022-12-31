Former Michigan QB Joe Milton wins Orange Bowl MVP for Tennessee, defeats Clemson

Joe Milton had all the talent in the world when he was a member of the Michigan Wolverines football program. He finally got his opportunity in the 2020 season, and we all know how that one turned out.

He transferred out of Michigan to go to the SEC and be a Tennessee Volunteer. He was the starting quarterback in 2021 but was inevitably benched in favor of Hendon Hooker. He was the starter all season long up until he tore his ACL in the Vol’s game against South Carolina.

With one final game left in their season in the Orange Bowl against the Clemson Tigers, in comes Milton to try and save the day. Not only did Milton win the game for the Volunteers, but he won the MVP and, perhaps more importantly, helped his case to be the starting quarterback for them next season.

Milton completed 19-of-28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns en route to the 31-14 victory in Miami. The most important play of the game was a 46-yard touchdown that put Tennessee up 28-14 in the fourth quarter. This was after a drive where Clemson scored a touchdown and made the two-point conversion to put the game within seven points.

His career at Michigan didn’t pan out the way Wolverine fans hoped for, but it is still nice to see him finding success elsewhere. It’s just a damn shame he’s doing it for Tennessee. Hopefully he can continue that next season and end up being a high draft pick.