WATCH: Michigan football releases incredible hype video for Fiesta Bowl

Well, if you weren’t ready for the Michigan Wolverines’ matchup this afternoon in the Fiesta Bowl with TCU, you sure will be after watching this hype video the program put out on its Twitter account Saturday morning.

Narrated by Wolverine great Steve Hutchinson, the video begins with flashing back to defeating Michigan State at the Big House and Ohio State at the Horseshoe, as well as Purdue in Indy for the Big Ten Championship Game.

But then it flashes back even further to the Michigan doubters, going all the way back to the preseason and FOX analyst RJ Young not even including the Wolverines in his top-25.

“The doubters, once loud as can be, have fallen silent because you kept the outside noise, outside,” Hutchinson said.

There is so much more to this, but I don’t want to spoil anything more. Give this a watch, and then another watch, and then another. This is incredibly well done and is getting me fired up waiting for 4 p.m. to roll around.