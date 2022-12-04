J.J. McCarthy on a possible Ohio State rematch: ‘Please, bring it on’

J.J. McCarthy is a young man, as Gus Johnson would put it, who isn’t afraid to be great.

McCarthy also isn’t afraid to be himself.

McCarthy is confident, a reflection of his comments after Michigan’s 43-22 Big Ten Championship win over Purdue.

Michigan’s now 13-0 and destined for the College Football Playoff. How things currently stand with the likes of No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC losing this weekend, there’s a realistic shot Ohio State makes the playoff.

McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards were asked about their thoughts on a potential rematch versus the Buckeyes. Edwards said they’ll face whoever is on the schedule, McCarthy answered the question head-on in his own way.

“Please — please, bring it on. It would be truly a blessing if we get a shot to play those boys again,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s comments come at a time when some Ohio State writers are claiming that the 45-23 Michigan win was a fluke and that the Wolverines wouldn’t want to play the Buckeyes again.

Imagine a Michigan fan not wanting OSU in. Wonder why. They know it was a fluke. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) December 3, 2022

As Jim Harbaugh would say, Michigan bows to no man or program. McCarthy and the Wolverines will be ready to roll against whoever they have to face on New Years Eve.