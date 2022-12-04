Jim Harbaugh squashes NFL rumors, will be back with Michigan in 2023

There’s lots of noise Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has to deal with this time of year. Usually in the form of NFL rumors.

Michigan’s 13-0 and headed to the College Football Playoff to take on No. 3 TCU (12-1), and instead of being asked questions solely about the Fiesta Bowl tilt, he was asked about NFL interest.

“No man knows the future, but I think that people that think we’ve done a good job and are pleased with the job that we’ve done here at Michigan are gonna be very happy to learn that I’ll be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh also had a message to his detractors.

"And those people that don’t approve of the job we’ve done and would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they’ll be most likely disappointed to learn that I’ll be back coaching the Wolverines in 2023.”

Harbaugh said he makes no vows. However, this is about as candid and conclusive as he’ll get on the matter. There’s a strong possibility he won’t address rumors here forth. There are bigger fish to fry.

Later in the zoom session Harbaugh had a message to the haters online.

“I encourage you to not pander to the Twittersphere and really the haters that like to drink their Haterade and eat their Hater-tots.”

Harbaugh’s always been all-in wherever he’s been, and it’s safe to say the only thing he’s focused on is beating TCU and getting to the National Championship.